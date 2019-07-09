Montreal secures $1.3bn for metro extension

Once completed, the metro will have five new stations and run for nearly 6km further, connecting the current Saint-Michel station to Anjou. This funding will also support the construction of two bus terminals and a new park-and-ride.

“It’s a big day for Montréal and for Montrealers,” said Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. “By investing in the Blue line extension, we’re making a real difference in the lives of families, while creating good jobs and building a greener Montréal. Our government is working hard to support projects like this – projects that make our communities better – right across the country.”

Quebec minister for transport Chantal Rouleau added: “The Government of Quebec is committed to accelerating the project to extend the Blue line to Anjou and is making the necessary efforts to make it happen. This project is key to improving mobility in the metropolitan area and stimulating development in Montréal’s east end. After a 30-year wait, the development of the Montréal Metro is getting a reboot, and this is just the start.”

