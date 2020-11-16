Moorhead acquires East Midlands Demolition

Moorhead Group’s owners want to grow both its service offering and its geographic reach.

Co-founder Jonathan Prutton, who owns the business with Philip Horsnall, said that East Midlands Demolition was a good fit.

“We are delighted to have acquired EMD. It’s one of the most capable and respected demolition companies in the region and is a perfect fit with our plans for expansion and ability to offer a complete enabling works solution,” he said.

“From our base in Leeds we have become the industry leader in the region and our plans now are to replicate this success in the East Midlands by offering our customers a one-stop-shop for their pre-construction enabling work-related needs.

“We have also opened a West Midlands office in Stoke-on-Trent to service those areas within a 50 miles radius of Stoke. This means we are now well-placed to operate a variety of projects, from residential sites to large scale commercial, public sector and industrial developments across the West Midlands.

East Midlands Demolition was previously owned by Peter and Christine Siddall’s City Contracting.

