Moray Council offers SMEs tendering advice

Moray Council, in partnership with Highlands & Islands Enterprise and Business Gateway, will hold an official launch of its Supplier Development Programme (SDP) on 3rd October.

Businesses will be given free advice on how to work with Moray Council, hear about upcoming tender opportunities and learn more about how they can engage with the programme to become ‘tender ready’.

Moray Council will also ask for feedback on what businesses would most benefit from through the SDP’s free face-to-face tender training, which will be delivered locally over the coming year.

Cllr Aaron McLean, who chairs Moray Council’s policy and resources committee, said: “I’d encourage small and medium-sized businesses to come along and make the most of the free training available to them. By joining the Supplier Development Programme they can open up their business to new tendering opportunities and be supported throughout the process.

“With a diverse portfolio of services provided by the council, we’re looking forward to hearing from dozens of businesses who can support us in delivering local services to local residents.

“And, as we look to the future, with confirmation of the Growth Deal and an understanding of how that could shape the economy in Moray, we’re keen to hear from businesses how we and our partners can support them to make the most of upcoming opportunities across all sectors.”

SDP programme manager Gillian Cameron said: “I hope that local businesses will come along and introduce themselves to us and the council’s procurement teams, and take the opportunity to learn more about the potential contract and framework opportunities that will arise in 2020 from Moray Council. After the official launch, businesses will be able to attend free face-to-face tender training in Moray, so we are keen to gather their initial thoughts on the aspects of tendering they feel will help them bid better in order to win work in the public sector.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk