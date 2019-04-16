Moray Council sets out £8m road maintenance plan

Work includes road resurfacing and reconstruction, drainage repairs, footway works and traffic signs. The plan also includes £1.4m for winter gritting and emergencies, as well as £1.7m for street lighting, including the replacement of ageing lighting columns.

Replacing existing street lights with LED lanterns is currently ahead of schedule and due for completion this year. It is forecast to come in at approximately £1 million under the £5.5 million estimated original cost. Once the project is complete, the LED lights will deliver annual savings of £350,000 in energy costs, said the council.

Funding of £2.7m has been allocated to maintain and refurbish bridges in Moray, with £1.9m of this being invested into phase one of repairing the Craigellachie Bridge to address damaged deck joints and repair the road and footway surfaces. Glenlivet Bridge will have its surface replaced; Arthur’s Bridge will be narrowed to a single-lane road with traffic lights installed and a weight limit imposed. Vehicle restraint barriers works will also take place on Salterhill Bridge and the Bridge of Kings Ford.

General repairs, inspections and vegetation clearance will be undertaken at various bridges, with concrete repairs, waterproofing and structural assessments also scheduled.

Skid resistance measures and road safety initiatives have been costed at £136,000, while £61,000 is available for disabled adaptations including dropped kerbs and disabled parking spaces. Grant funding of £40,000 has been secured from Transport Scotland to spend on creating a safer route to school in Dufftown.

Flood risk management works will cost £282,000, which includes operation and maintenance of existing flood alleviation schemes, as well as clearance and repair works.

Councillor Graham Leadbitter, who chairs Moray Council’s economic development & infrastructure services committee, said: “Maintaining critical infrastructure across Moray is one of the bread-and-butter jobs of this council. Routes such as the A941 through Speyside are vital to our local economy, and these planned works will keep our communities connected.”