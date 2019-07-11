Moray investment plan gets £65m boost

The Moray Growth Deal will see £65m invested over 10 to 15 years.

Further and higher education minister Richard Lochhead, who made the funding announcement on behalf of the Scottish government, said: “The Moray Growth Deal will make a real lasting difference to the future of the region and inject confidence into the economy, improving the quality of life for local people.

The Moray Growth deal will support a range of activity under priority themes proposed by Moray Council.

The specific projects and activities to be supported will be announced over the coming months, as part of a 'heads of terms' agreement, following detailed discussions with the UK government on its investment in the deal.

