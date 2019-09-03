More Bells for Earthline

Bell Equipment B30E articulated dump truck.

Wiltshire-based Earthline has been using Bell Equipment machinery since 2003 and now has 16 of oits machines in its fleet of 120 plant vehicles.

“Our experience of both Bell Equipment models has been extremely positive, which is why we’ve no hesitation in returning to Bell for these latest machines,” said Earthline director Philip Coplestone.

“For years, we’ve put Bell loaders and ADTs to task in a series of demanding conditions and have, time and again, been extremely impressed with the performance, reliability, reduced downtime and productivity of these well-designed machines.

“We’re delighted with the models’ fuel efficiencies, whilst the aftercare and support provided by the Bell team has never let us down. Together we’ve formed a relationship that meets our needs and helps us to progress our business, so we can get on with doing what we do best.”

