More big sheds planned for Tunstall

The planned second phase of Tunstall Arrow

Tunstall Arrow is getting an additional 109,250 sq ft of industrial workspace built.

The site, a 28-acre former colliery off Junction 16 of the M6, was acquired by Network Space in 2013. The first five units opened early in 2019. This second phase will provide five detached, self-contained, units ranging from 13,000 up to 30,000 sq ft.

The site transformation will include significant remediation work needed to address historic coal workings and disused mine shafts. Works are expected to being by September.

Tunstall Arrow is being developed in partnership with Stoke-on-Trent City Council, as part of the Ceramic Valley Enterprise Zone covering 3.3 million sq ft of commercial space across six sites along the A500 corridor.

Network Space development director Simon Peters said: "Demand for high quality, modern, employment space across the region certainly shows no sign of abating in the short to medium term.”

