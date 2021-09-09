More Cats for Lynch

Lynch has bought five Cat D6 XEs so far this year

Cat dealer Finning has delivered 80 Cat machines to Lynch so far in 2021, with another 20 expected to arrive later this year.

The new machines include the world’s first high drive electric drive dozer – Lynch has purchased five D6 XEs already this year.

“At Lynch we understand the importance of continually upgrading our modern and reliable fleet,” said director Chris Gill. “We were impressed by the amount of technology loaded onto the next generation machines, particularly the features that support machine control, telematics and weigh loading.”

He added: “We know it’s important to have equipment that is reliable and equipped with the best technology available, as we are involved in so many large infrastructure projects, such as HS2 and various Highways England schemes. We also want to attract the best talent in the industry to operate our plant and running state-of-the-art machines on fleet helps us achieve this.”

Lynch bought the machines with support from Cat Finance and covered by extended warranties that will see Finning service each piece of equipment after 500 hours of work.

