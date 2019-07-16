More Exeter refurb work for Morgan Sindall

The University of Exeter's Harrison Building is getting refurbished

Morgan Sindall has been appointed to deliver a programme of essential maintenance work within the Harrison Building on the university’s Streatham Campus.

Works will include the re-roofing of the building, removal and replacement of a suspended ceiling, and a full strip out and upgrade of the internal building services.

Morgan Sindall Construction has recently completed £3.5m of refurbishment work for the university, revamping the Physics Tower and overhauling the Cross Keys in the North Cloisters building on the St Luke’s campus, and a refurbishment of the Physics Tower.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Nigel Whelan said: “We’re delighted to be continuing to support the University of Exeter’s ambition to future-proof and upgrade their campus estate and provide an outstanding student experience.

“This project will modernise and revitalise the Harrison Building, creating a comfortable, contemporary building where students and university staff will be able to access to the best possible facilities.”

