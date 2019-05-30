More growth for fit-out specialist

Recent BW projects include fitting out the new London headquarters of global asset management firm GAM at 8 Finsbury Circus

BW made pre-tax profit of £5.1m in 2018 (2017: 4.0m) on turnover of £181m (2017: £151m). Three-quarters of the revenue came from projects in London.

Chief executive Steve Elliott said: “2018 was another outstanding year with double-digit turnover growth and strong profitability. Our strategy for 2019 remains simple: to increase the number of genuinely defect free project completions, and an increase of profitability congruous with the higher level of defect free projects.”

Mark Richards and Craig Foster set up BWI in 1999. In 2017 they sold a 60% share of the business to five directors: chief executive Steve Elliott, finance director Andrew Bradley, customer experience director Rob Frank, pre-construction director Colin Ogden and sales & marketing director Anthony Brown. The company now styles itself as BW Workplace Experts.