More growth for Renew

Chief executive Paul Scott

Renew’s financial results for the year ended 30th September 2025 show that group revenue increased by 5.6% to £1,116m (2024: £1,057m).

Profit before tax softened by 6% to £56.7m (2024: £60.2m).

At year end the group order book was the biggest it has ever been, at £915m (2024: £889m), underpinned by long-term framework positions in highways, rail, water and other utility services in which Renew specialises.

During the year Renew disposed of its legacy Walter Lilly building business and acquired Full Circle to enter the onshore wind services market. Bother deals took place in October 2024 and position Renew as a pureplay engineering services business serving high-growth sectors with significant barriers to entry, the board said.

Chief executive Paul Scott said of the financial results: “I am very pleased with the performance delivered across the group during FY25. Despite well-documented headwinds in specific areas, our teams have worked tirelessly to deliver another year of record revenues and operating profit alongside the successful execution of a number of our key strategic priorities. As a result, the foundations of this business have never been stronger.

"Our ongoing focus on collaboration, diversification and the expansion of our client portfolio continues to pay dividends and is further supported by our strategic entry into new high-growth markets through targeted acquisitions. The successful acquisitions of Full Circle and, post period end, Emerald Power have further differentiated the strength and breadth of the Renew offering into new, high growth sectors.”

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