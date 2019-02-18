More Liebherrs for Marsh Plant

Marsh Plant has so far taken delivery of eight of the 12 Liebherr cranes it has on order

Half of Marsh Plant’s new cranes are the two-axle 40-tonne class Liebherr LTM 1040-2.1 all-terrain model and the other half are three-axle machines – three LTM 1060-3.1 cranes (60 tonnes rated capacity) and an LTM 1050-3.1 (50 tonnes).

The three axle cranes are all specified with refinery kits and Liebherr’s VarioBase variable outrigger system.

In the coming months Marsh Plant Hire will also take delivery of one more LTM 1060-3.1 crane and a further three of the LTM 1040-2.1.

Managing director Andy Honeywell said: “We continue to buy Liebherr cranes because the specifications meet our needs, the service and support is impressive and our overall Liebherr experience remains positive.”