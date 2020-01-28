More Loadalls arrive at Tru Plant

Tru Plant's new telehandlers on parade

The new telehandlers are part of a £16m order for more than 300 JCB machines that Watling JCB has been delivering over the past 18 months.

The JCB 540-140 HiViz Loadalls incorporate JCB’s compact Dieselmax 3.0-litre EU Stage V diesel engine, which is reckoned to use 5% less fuel than previous models.

Tru Plant has also been buying JCB backhoe loaders, rough terrain forklifts, Teletruks, site dumpers and other telehandler models over the last 18 months.

Tru Plant is part of the Tru7 Group – run by Guy Nicholls – which also incorporates haulage, recycling, vehicle hire, waste and recycling and demolition divisions. The Nicholls previously owned Fork Rent, which it sold in 2015 to venture capitalists Duke Street and Searchlight Capital Partners (who then merged it with One Call Hire to create Ardent Hire Solutions).

After selling Fork Rent, Guy Nicholls and son Jake set up the TRU Plant hire division in 2018, offering excavators, dumpers, dozers, chippers, telehandlers, lighting towers and ancillary equipment for hire on a self-drive or operated basis.

Guy Nicholls said: “There are many reasons we choose JCB. We are loyal to the brand which has played a major part in our success, we have a long-standing relationship with the company and the customer care we receive from our dealer Watling JCB is excellent. We’ve been very impressed with the new JCB machines as we strive to invest in the best equipment on the market.”

Tru7 dates back to 1927 when Percy Nicholls set up a truck hire business. In addition to Tru Plant, the group now includes Trucks ’R’ Us, Tippers ‘R’ Us, CDC Demolition, Tru Grab and Tru Ag and it employs 160 people at its Suffolk branch.

