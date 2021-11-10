More Loughborough Uni work for Henry Brothers

CGI of SportPark Pavilion 4 at Loughborough University (Image courtesy of David Morley Architects)

Henry Brothers will build a fourth pavilion to expand SportPark at Loughborough University Science & Enterprise Park.

The four-storey SportPark Pavilion 4 will be the first Passivhaus development on the university campus but just the latest in several buildings that Henry Brothers has put up around the campus. It has previously built the STEMLab, Towers Dining Hall and a £30m refurbishment of the W and S buildings.

The 2,000 sq m SportPark Pavilion 4, scheduled for completion in winter 2022, will provide more space for sports organisations seeking to base their operations on the university campus, a noted centre of excellence for sports. SportPark Pavilion already houses the UK’s highest concentration of sports governing bodies and national sports organisations. The new building, designed by David Morley Architects, will increase by 25% the floorspace available.

Ian Taylor, managing director of Henry Brothers Midlands, said: “We are excited to continue our successful on-going relationship with Loughborough University – helping to upgrade campus facilities and deliver new projects. As a Passivhaus development, SportPark Pavilion 4 builds on Henry Brothers’ growing portfolio of environmentally sound schemes and will be a fantastic addition to Loughborough University Science & Enterprise Park.”

The SportPark Pavilion complex (David Morley Architects)

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk