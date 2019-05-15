More management changes at Interserve

Mark Buckle

Mark Buckle, previously Interserve Construction’s divisional director for strategic projects, is now divisional director for the London & southeast business, including Paragon, the London fit-out business that Interserve acquired in 2013.

Mark Buckle joined Interserve from Mace in July 2017. He started his career with Sir Robert McAlpine and was with Lendlease (formerly Bovis Lend Lease) from 2004 to 2014.

Mark Smith, previously in Interserve Construction’s strategic projects and international business, has been appointed commercial director for the London & southeast fit-out business.

As previously reported, Interserve Construction is scaling back operations no longer considered core to the business and narrowing the focus of other parts of the business in a bid to return to profit.

“Interserve will create a more sustainable, manageable and profitable business, narrowing its strategic focus to target attractive risk-adjusted returns in the sectors where it has a market leading customer proposition, combined with the resource and expertise to deliver them profitably,” the company said in a publicity statement.

Interserve Construction managing director George Franks added: “Under the leadership of Mark Buckle and with a strengthened senior team, Interserve’s Paragon and London & southeast fit-out business will be more efficient and have a clearer focus on its core capabilities and service offering to clients. We believe that these changes will set the business on the path to future success.”

After falling into administration in March 2019, Interserve de-listed from the London Stock Exchange and was taken over by those to whom it owed money, including RBS, HSBC, Emerald Asset Management and Davidson Kempner Capital.