More Production Park work for Triton

Xplor research and innovation centre will be buily by Triton

Production Park is a creative industries campus for live events, with film and television production studios and a higher education college called Backstage Academy.

The latest addition, Xplor, will be a research and innovation centre for entertainment technology and production, described as the first of its kind in the world.

Last year Production Park got a £12m ‘cultural recovery’ loan from the government to build up its facilities. This loan supports the development of Xplor, as well as the expansion of its existing studio spaces. Additional funding to support the Xplor project came to Backstage Academy from the European Regional Development Fund and Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport.

Triton Construction has been awarded design and build contracts to build a 42-metre by 32.8-metre, by 20-metre high, performance research studio, with a single storey ‘lean to’ of 5.5 metres by 34.5 metres.

Triton is also building a 1400 sqm two-storey building for offices, manufacturing, testing for Xplor projects and teaching facility. Full infrastructure works and landscaping is also part of the remit.

The works form a part of an ongoing brief for Triton, which previously built a five-unit industrial/office facility on the campus and is currently converting a recently purchased adjacent industrial unit to provide further manufacturing workspace and storage.

“The Xplor project is very specialist due to the scale of space and heights required, technical fit out and sound requirements,” said Triton Construction managing director Paul Clarkson. “We are working closely with the Production Park team as well as acoustics specialists to combine technologies in a new way to deliver sound proofing against the loudest outputs due to the built-up location.”

Triton expects to complete the expansion by the third quarter of 2022.

