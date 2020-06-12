  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri June 12 2020

More road work for Interserve

9 hours Interserve Construction has been awarded a £3.8m road improvement contract by Suffolk County Council.

Interserve has been tasked with building two new roundabouts on the A140, one to the north and one to the south of Eye Airfield in Brome.

A new link road will be constructed between the north roundabout with a priority junction on the B1077 between Brome and Eye.

The scheme, when complete, will provide improved access from the existing A140 to the old airfield site which is being re-developed as the Mid-Suffolk Business Park.

Interserve Construction expects to start work shortly with completion expected by the end of the year.

The contract was awarded through the the Eastern Highways Alliance Framework 2 and is the second highways contract secured by Interserve this month through that framework. Earlier this week we reported that Hertfordshire County Council has given it a £15.6m contract to upgrade a section of the A602 between Watton-At-Stone and Tonwell.

