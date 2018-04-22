More telehandlers for Plantforce

Plantforce has invested £1.5m in 24 new JCB telehandlers.

The new fleet includes models 531-70, 540-140 & 540-170, ranging from seven-metre reach to 17 metres.

All of the machines come equipped with green seatbelt lights, rear view camera, reverse white noise alarm, Q-fit couplers and reverse fans.

Plantforce operations director Sam Mercer said: “As the world market leader, JCB’s telehandlers are the most reliable and user-friendly on the market with fantastic lifting ability as well as an extremely high level of safety features. At Plantforce we recognise the importance of sustainability and the environment so fuel and emissions reductions are crucial, as are the savings we can provide for our customers by running fuel-efficient equipment and with the Ecomax engine, JCB Loadall telescopic handlers are excellent on fuel consumption.”

The new telehandlers join more than 730 machines in Plantforce's inventory, spread across its depots in Bristol, Bridgwater, Exeter and the Midlands.