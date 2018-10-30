More territory for Hyundai dealer

Ernest Doe’s expansion comes on the back of Selwood’s move away from machinery sales to focus solely on rental.

Ernest Doe is the longest serving Hyundai dealer in the UK and has been supplying the Korean machinery since 1991. Sales director Graham Parker said: “When we were contacted by Hyundai we saw it was an opportunity for us to expand our area – we have an existing branch of Ernest Doe in West Sussex, therefore it was a natural progression for us to grow the business in that area.

“However, Hampshire was brand new to us and in the short time we have been in the area we have had very good feedback from existing Hyundai customers. Scott Hamilton, who is our sales manager at the West Sussex dealership, has been in contact with many of them and we have already conducted service work and part sales.”

Ernest Doe has 530 staff across 19 branches nationwide and the company plans to continue with its expansion. Graham reported, “We are always looking at growing the business – our intention is to grow as and when we can and are continually looking at new projects.”