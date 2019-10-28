More than a thousand homes could be built on Leicester golf course

The proposed Scraptoft local centre

Parker Strategic Land is proposing the development on the site of Scraptoft Golf Club, which will move to a new site, a few miles away.

Harborough District Council local plan, which was adopted in April 2019, sets out the need for 12,800 homes by 2013; the site at Scraptoft is the second largest site in the plan.

Parker’s plans also include shops, a health and community centre and a primary school.

Adrian Lott, managing director of Parker Strategic Land, said: “Scraptoft represents a great opportunity for Harborough District to deliver much-needed new homes, with infrastructure and community assets. For Parker’s as a business, we are already working across the county and beyond to assist local council’s in delivering their housing targets. Sizeable schemes like Scraptoft North give us greater scope to deliver quality developments, in partnership with local stakeholders, and to deliver on community aspirations.”

