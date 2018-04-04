More than half of Carillion workforce now have new employment

An update from the Official Receiver reports that nearly 10,000 former Carillion employees have now gained secure jobs through the transfer of contracts but approximately 1,800 have been made redundant.

A spokesperson for the Official Receiver said: “More than half (54%) the pre-liquidation workforce – close to 10,000 employees – have now been found secure ongoing employment so far through the liquidation. A further 873 jobs have been saved with employees transferring to new suppliers who have picked up contracts that Carillion had been delivering.

“Regrettably we have been unable to find ongoing employment for a further 97 employees who have been given notice of redundancy. Jobcentre Plus’ RapidResponse Service will provide them with every support to find new work.

“Discussions with potential purchasers continue. I am continuing to engage with staff, elected employee representatives and unions to keep them informed as these arrangements are confirmed.”

To date 9,946 jobs have been saved in total and 1,802 jobs have been made redundant through the liquidation

These numbers do not include jobs attached to contracts where an intention to purchase has been entered into but has not yet formally occurred

More than 5,400 employees are still retained to enable Carillion to deliver the remaining services it is providing for public and private sector customers until decisions are taken to transfer or cease these contracts.