More work for JS Wright on Walworth estate

CGI of the First Development Site of the Aylesbury Estate in Walworth

JS Wright has a £9.5m contract to provide the mechanical services for 352 new flats on the First Development Site of the Aylesbury Estate in Walworth under phase two of the estate regeneration.

JS Wright is already close to completing phase one, a £6.5m package for services in 229 apartments.

The first two phases (phases A and B) of social housing are being delivered in partnership with The Hill Group, housing developer Notting Hill Genesis and Southwark Council.

The First Development Site will eventually have 800 new homes. Ultimately the Aylesbury Estate regeneration is expected to deliver 3,500 new homes, half of which will be designated as affordable.

For phase B, JS Wright will design and build an energy centre with gas-fired combined heat and power units and gas-fired boilers that will feed heat interface units in each apartment to deliver hot water on demand and heating to radiators at low return temperatures.

The contract will also involve installing a cold-water plantroom and distribution network for boosted cold water and fire sprinklers to all apartments.

In addition, phase B work will include fitting mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems, wet and dry risers, sanitary ware, internal rainwater, and above-ground drainage systems.

Also within the commission is a building management control system that includes a pre-payment billing system for each apartment’s energy use.

JS Wright is beginning work now on Phase B of the Aylesbury Estate FDS, with completion due in December 2023.

JS Wright managing director Phil Leech said: “Having already showcased our excellent skills and experience in designing and installing building services in a fully integrated way for the first phase of this life-transforming development for residents, I am thrilled we have been selected to complete phase B.”

