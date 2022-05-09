More work for Morgan Sindall at Exeter Uni

CGI of the Centre for Resilience in Environment, Water and Waste, which is now under construction

The CREWW research centre is Morgan Sindall’s 19th development for the university.

The £8.5m CREWW building is part funded by a UK Research Partnership Investment Fund (UKRPIF) grant from Research England and investment from the University of Exeter and South West Water. It will provide a shared research facility for the water company and the university.

Construction began back in January and the three-storey building is expected to be finished by May 2023.

Morgan Sindall Construction has delivered more than £20m of work in the past five years for the university.

The new centre is located on the Streatham campus opposite the Harrison building, where the main contactor recently completed a new extension for computer science courses.

The 14,000 sq ft CREWW centre will be built into the bank of the campus, comprising a basement and two above-ground floors. The contractor will install mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems into the labs, as well as mechanical infrastructure and research lab equipment. The rest of the fit out will be completed by the university.

The BREEAM excellent rated building will be net zero in operation aided by air source heat pumps and rooftop solar panels.

