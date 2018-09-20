Morgan Sindall signed for Shoreditch school and leisure centre

CGI of the new school

The proposals for the site next to Shoreditch Park, bordered by Pitfield Street and Hyde Road, comprise a new leisure centre and a secondary school, along with associated infrastructure works.

Hackney Council has signed a pre-construction services agreement with Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, which was chosen via the Southern Construction Framework.

The new leisure centre will be located on existing outdoor asphalt courts, while the academy will be built on the site of the current Britannia Leisure Centre site and car park. The current leisure centre will close after the new one is open.

The new school will provide a permanent home for the City of London Academy Shoreditch Park, which opened at a temporary site last year. It will have capacity for 1,100 pupils.

Landscaping will see trees planted and fences replaced with hedges. Walking and cycle routes will also be improved.

Subject to planning permission, work is expected to start on the new leisure centre in spring 2019 and on the school in summer 2019.

A second phase of the wider scheme is the construction of housing in blocks ranging from four to 25 storeys, to fund the development.

The council estimates construction for the complete scheme will cost £90m, including £40m for the new leisure centre.

Richard Dobson, Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure’s area director in London, said: “This is a key development for Hackney, which will play an important role in the regeneration of the area and deliver outstanding leisure and education facilities for people living in the borough.

“Our team has a deep and varied experience gained working on complex community, leisure and school developments in logistically-challenging urban environments and we’re delighted to have been selected as preferred contractor for this landmark scheme. “

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “Hackney needs improved leisure provision and more school places. I’m proud that, despite deep cuts in government funding, our council is finding innovative ways to keep investing in our communities, ensuring current and future generations have access to high-quality facilities.

“It has taken us many months of planning, consultations and public meetings to get to this stage, and we’ve listened to residents and taken on board their feedback throughout. We’ve tried to include as many elements of what people have told us they want as possible. While the project is still subject to receiving planning permission, it is right that we start to bring contractors on board to help us with the next stage of the design.”