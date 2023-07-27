Morgan Sindall adds to Newcastle team

John Kershaw

John Kershaw has rejoined Morgan Sindall from Galliford Try to bolster the leadership team in the northeast and Cumbria region.

He previously worked with Morgan Sindall between 2006 and 2012.

Earlier this year Morgan Sindall opened a new regional office in Newcastle’s Quayside and has been picking up work in the area.

Last month, it started work on a £12m centre for training provider TTE Technical, part of the Middlesbrough College Group. It also secured a place on procurement group NEPO’s six-year construction framework.

“I’m joining at what is a very exciting time of growth for Morgan Sindall,” John Kershaw said. “The region’s potential is there for all to see and I’m excited to be at the forefront of what promises to be an important time for Morgan Sindall as the business develops in the northeast and Cumbria.”

