The work, delivered under DfE's CF21 framework, will see the contractor build eight classrooms across two floors, for children aged four to 18. Morgan Sindall will also construct a small plant room and a kitchenette, working on site alongside the existing school.

The 1,013m² building will replace temporary classrooms currently accommodating around 120 pupils, allowing more students to be taught within the school’s permanent buildings. The new building has been designed to feature a steel frame with concrete planks forming the first floor and roof, an SFS internal skin, cavity insulation, and yellow buff external brickwork.

Morgan Sindall has installed ground source heat pumps which can also be used for passive cooling. Before installing the four boreholes the system needs, the team drilled a 150m-deep trial borehole to confirm that ground conditions were suitable for the ground source heat pumps. Additionally, Morgan Sindall plans to create a biosolar roof, which incorporates PV panels on a green roof to maximise energy efficiency and boost biodiversity, a key contributor to the project running Net Zero Carbon in operation.

The project is on track to complete in October 2027.