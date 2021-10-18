Morgan Sindall develops maintenance tech for social housing

The Goldeni platform can be accessed remtoley with any computer, tablet or smartphone

By connecting sensors around the house to the internet, tenants and their landlords can see online what needs doing and when.

Called Goldeni, the system monitors temperature, air pressure, light levels, humidity and carbon dioxide. It also detects for water leaks and monitors electricity and gas consumption.

It spots when a boiler needs to be serviced, so that preventative action can be taken before a problem escalates.

Morgan Sindall Property Services looks after 200,000 homes for social landlords across the UK. It says that Goldeni makes it the first property maintenance provider to develop an inhouse platform that can consolidate and interpret information from a number of commercially available ‘Internet of Things’ sensors in real-time.

John Morgan, chief executive of the Morgan Sindall Group said: “Morgan Sindall is committed to developing and implementing innovations for our customers. The launch of Goldeni, our first technological innovation for the sector, represents an important milestone not just for Morgan Sindall but also for social housing as a whole. By giving clues to potential issues within homes even before they occur, it can help those living in social housing have healthier, safer, more energy efficient homes, as well as saving social housing providers costs.

“While we’re initially focusing on social housing, its ability to provide an instant overview of a building’s health in real time means that Goldeni would just be as useful for commercial and private residential property owners as well, and that’s something we’ll be looking to roll out in the future.”

Phil Copperwheat, information systems director at Morgan Sindall Property Services said: “This is an important moment for Morgan Sindall, as it’s the first time we’ve launched a bespoke, comprehensive software platform, developed entirely in-house. By using machine learning, we’ve ensured the platform constantly updates and improves itself, so the more customers use Goldeni the more useful and insightful it will be. We’ve worked hard to make the interface as simple and intuitive as possible, so that customers can start to benefit from it straight away.”

