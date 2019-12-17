Morgan Sindall expands Aylesbury waste depot

Mark McElwee of Morgan Sindall (second from the right) joins local councillors for a photo shoot on site

The council’s waste and recycling services depot on Pembroke Road, Aylesbury, is being expanded to cater for local population growth.

Morgan Sindall Construction is building a new workshop, office facilities, a vehicle wash and an MOT testing centre.

Councillor Sir Beville Stanier, Aylesbury Vale District Council cabinet member for waste & licensing, said: "We need to bring the current facilities up-to-date with high-quality, sustainable infrastructure that ensures our staff are properly equipped with the right facilities and equipment to meet the needs of the Vale's growing community."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk