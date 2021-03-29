Morgan Sindall goes modular for Essex schools

The £9.5m contract will see extension built at Clacton County High School in Clacton-on-Sea, Colne Community School & College in Brightlingsea, and Sweyne Park School in Rayleigh,

In each case Morgan Sindall will install new modular classroom blocks, adding 750 school places for the county.

Colne Community School & College is getting a new £4m teaching block. Clacton County High School is getting a £3.5m expansion. Sweyne Park’s new bloc is costed at £2m.

Pick Everard has been appointed to deliver architecture, civil, structural and building services engineering.

The projects are scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

