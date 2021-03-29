  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Mon March 29 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Morgan Sindall goes modular for Essex schools

Morgan Sindall goes modular for Essex schools

12 hours Morgan Sindall Construction has been named main contractor for the expansion of three schools for Essex County Council.

The £9.5m contract will see extension built at Clacton County High School in Clacton-on-Sea, Colne Community School & College in Brightlingsea, and Sweyne Park School in Rayleigh,

In each case Morgan Sindall will install new modular classroom blocks, adding 750 school places for the county.

Colne Community School & College is getting a new £4m teaching block. Clacton County High School is getting a £3.5m expansion. Sweyne Park’s new bloc is costed at £2m.

Pick Everard has been appointed to deliver architecture, civil, structural and building services engineering.

The projects are scheduled for completion before the end of this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »