Morgan Sindall in for £19m Exeter hospital expansion

CGI of the new emergency department

Morgan Sindall will erect a three-storey development next to the current building on Barrack Road. At 3,500 square metres, the new emergency building will enable the hospital to expand both clinical services and teaching.

Inside will be eight resuscitation bays, served by a new plant room. There will also be a specialist children’s emergency department with paediatric bays, and a separate reception area, housing a larger waiting area.

Outside, there will be five additional ambulance bays to add emergency capacity. There are also plans for a new road configuration to help lower the response time for emergency vehicles.

Separately to the emergency department works, Morgan Sindall has also been selected to deliver a new four-storey building to house a new plant room for the intensive care unit (ICU). Valued at £4m, the steel-framed building will be used to hold equipment including chillers and air handling units for heating and ventilation.

Brian Rice, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “The expansion will add vital extra emergency capacity to a hospital which so many communities in the region depend on. At a time when the importance of our NHS has been brought into sharp focus, everyone involved in this project feels the responsibility to deliver. We’re well versed with the requirements of working around a live hospital site and will be collaborating with a skilled local supply chain to ensure the work is carried out safely and efficiently.”

Royal Devon & Exeter NHS Foundation Trust selected Morgan Sindall for the scheme through the Southern Construction Framework, which is run by Hampshire and Devon County councils.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk