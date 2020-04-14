Morgan Sindall JV lands £2.5bn Salford development

This is what the regeneration scheme might look like

The English Cities Fund is a joint venture between Morgan Sindall company Muse Developments with Legal & General and Homes England. The JV will now lead on the creation of a new 240-acre district in Salford over the next 10 to 15 years. The area includes the University of Salford campus.

The developers say that the project ‘has the potential’ to create 3,000 new homes as well as two million square feet of commercial and education space. The plan is focused on attracting the health automation and robotics industries.

Salford city mayor Paul Dennett said: “Congratulations goes to The English Cities Fund for being selected as the development partner for the Salford Crescent Masterplan. It is a very exciting opportunity to move our vision forward and create a new city district that is fit for generations in this city.

“Salford is a city of firsts and is always looking to the future. We were at the beating heart of the industrial revolution and had the first free public park and first gas lit street, which are both in the area the masterplan covers. The development will continue that vision.”

Phil Mayall, regional director at The English Cities Fund, said: “Our relationship with the council is strong, following the success of what we’re delivering together at Salford Central, and we’re very much looking forward to forging a similar bond with the university as the scheme progresses.

“Salford is home for us. We’re based here and we’re part of the changing cityscape. The city is steeped in history, but also shares our progressive vision for the future, and we’re delighted to be continuing to create innovative spaces and places that benefit communities.”

