Morgan Sindall lands new M1 services

The service station will feature glulam timber

Motorway services operator Extra MSA Group has contracted Morgan Sindall to build a 100-bedroom hotel as well as a food court building, parking areas and roadways.

The central building design will feature exposed long span glulam timber beams with a ‘living green roof’ to blend with the natural landscape.

There will also be an upper-floor viewing deck overlooking Skelton Lake and the surrounding landscape.

Work is expected to start onsite in autumn 2018 and complete in summer 2019.

Morgan Sindall managing director for the north, Barry Roberts, said: “This is a major investment for the region and we will do everything we can to support and work closely with Extra to create jobs and offer opportunities to local people and companies during the construction works.”