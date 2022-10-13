Morgan Sindall mobilises for £37m A12 works

The A12 in Essex looking somewhat worse for wear

National Highways has tasked Morgan Sindall with rebuilding eight miles of the A12 carriageway between Marks Tey (junction 25) and Stanway (junction 26).

The noisy and decrepit concrete road surface will be removed, along with some of the foundations, and replaced with recycled material base and a new asphalt running surface. It is expected that the scheme will be completed in early 2024.

As well as resurfacing the road, the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, the drainage system refurbished, safety barriers replaced, new road markings and new reflective road studs (cat’s eyes).

Concrete roads make up almost 400 miles (4%) of England’s motorway and major A-road network but National Highways has fallen out of love with the surfacing and has allocated £400m to repair or replace the whole 400 miles over the next three years.

Contractors Morgan Sindall Infrastructure and John Sisk & Son signed framework deals with National Highways last year for the big works – replacing concrete with asphalt.

VolkerFitzpatrick, Colas, Dyer & Butler and Tarmac signed a parallel framework for concrete carriageway patching. [See our previous report here.]

The A12 project starting on Monday 17th October follows several concrete road schemes undertaken on the A12 in the past couple of years. In 2020, National Highways made repairs to the road surface between Colemans Interchange (junction 22) and Kelvedon (junction 24), as well as resurfacing the southbound carriageway between Spring Lane Interchange (junction 27) and Eight Ash Green (junction 26) in early 2021.

In 2021, repairs were made to the A12 surface between Webbs Farm (junction 15) and the Boreham Interchange (junction 19). Later this year National Highways will begin a project to reconstruct the concrete carriageway on the A12 between junction 13 (Trueloves Interchange) and junction 15 (Webbs Farms Interchange).

Meanwhile contractor John Graham recently started work on a £150m upgrade of junction 28 of the M25, the A12’s intersection with the London orbital motorway.

