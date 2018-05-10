Morgan Sindall pals up with Nottingham Trent Uni

Morgan Sindall has signed a partnership with Nottingham Trent University that is expected to provide opportunities for both parties.

Under the partnership, Morgan Sindall and Nottingham Trent University (NTU) will collaborate on teaching and learning, work experience, employment and business development.

Morgan Sindall will provide placements, work experience and ultimately jobs to Nottingham Trent students. In return NTU will provide Morgan Sindall access to equipment and research facilities to develop innovative approaches and techniques for the construction industry.

Sean Bowles, managing director of Morgan Sindall in the Midlands and NTU alumnus, said: “Developing a future-fit workforce and pioneering innovative approaches to the design and construction of our built environment are two areas key to Morgan Sindall. As a graduate of the university, I have first-hand experience of the excellent teaching on offer to students. It also makes signing this statement of intent particularly gratifying and I look forward to the partnership developing over the coming years.

“Our business will undoubtedly benefit from the bright ideas and enthusiasm of everyone studying here. In turn, I hope that we can convey the strength and breadth of career opportunities available within our industry, both here in the Midlands and throughout the UK.”