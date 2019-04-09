Morgan Sindall picked for £24m Bournemouth student rooms

Three hundred of these rooms are to be created

Morgan Sindall Construction will build three- and four-storey blocks around a landscaped courtyard. There will be accommodation for 300 students in clusters of eight rooms, sharing kitchen and dining areas.

The scheme is scheduled to complete in summer 2020 and is expected to achieve a BREEAM Very Good rating.

The project is part of a wider redevelopment of the Arts University Bournemouth (AUB) main campus and marks the continuation of an established partnership between Morgan Sindall Construction and the college.

Over the past nine years, Morgan Sindall Construction has built AUB’s drawing studio, student services building, photography building, Halls A & B and student accommodation at Maderia Road.

The latest contract was procured through the Southern Construction Framework, a collaboration between Devon and Hampshire County Councils.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Jon Daines said: “Our team is well versed and experienced in delivering outstanding education projects and working safely and effectively on live sites. We look forward to bringing this wide ranging experience to bear on this project and delivering a fantastic scheme which will complement and enhance the existing campus.”

Elsewhere in the region Morgan Sindall Construction is on site at in Southampton building £28m sports centre for Solent University.