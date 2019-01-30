Morgan Sindall picked for flagship Sunesis school

The school is designed by Lungfish for Sunesis, its joint venture with Willmott Dixon

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure has been appointed to build a new primary school and nursery in Derby.

Hackwood Primary will be a Sunesis Mosaic model, delivered through the Scape Venture framework. Sunesis Build was originally a joint venture between Scape and Willmott Dixon to deliver standardised modular school buildings at reduced cost. In February 2018 Lungfish Architects replaced Scape Ventures as Willmott Dixon's co-owner of Sunesis Build, although the Sunesis website still describes it as a joint venture between Scape Group and Willmott Dixon .

Derby City Council commissioned the new 14,000 sq ft primary school in collaboration with residential developers Redrow Homes East Midlands and Miller Homes, which are funding the project as part of their plans to build more than 700 new homes on the neighbouring Hackwood Farm estate.

The modular single-storey school, designed by Lungfish, will house six classrooms and a 26-place nursery. It is being fabricated off-site in Hull. The layout will allow additional teaching space to be added in the future, taking the capacity up from 200 to 315.

Pick Everard is providing project management and quantity surveying services for the project.

The modular and offsite construction process will enable the school to be built in less than nine months, Morgan Sindall said. Work started in January and the project is expected to complete in time for the new academic year in September 2019.

Mike Salter, group development director at Scape Venture, said: “Hackwood Primary School is a perfect example of how the private and public sector can work together through the Scape Venture framework to deliver a new community facility in the most efficient way. It’s an innovative and exciting collaboration with Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure, Lungfish and Sunesis working together utilising our Mosaic offsite product to ensure the school is delivered quickly with minimal impact on the environment.”

Sunesis operations director Fran Cox added: “Hackwood is a fantastic example of the collaboration of different organisations, wrapping support around a client who had a challenging problem to solve. To have designed, procured and built a primary school within just 12 months is no mean feat and I am thrilled that Sunesis has enabled this.”