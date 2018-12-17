Morgan Sindall picked for Nottingham student rooms

The ground breaking photo call

Work on the £24m stuydent accomodation development, on Station Street in Nottingham, is now under way. The project is expected to complete in time for the new academic year in 2020.

Morgan Sindall is also building the only other Vita Scheme in the midlands, Vita Birmingham, which topped out in October. Both contracts were awarded through the Vita framework, to which Morgan Sindall was appointed earlier this year.

The 101,375 sq ft Nottingham development, next to the city’s train station, is designed by architect Fuse Studios. The building is split into three tiered towers of six, eight and ten storeys, each housing 319 apartments. Almost 6,000 sq ft has been designated as communal space.

The project team also includes engineering and environmental firm BWB Consulting and mechanical and engineering specialist Drayton Beaumont Services.

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure area director Richard Fielding said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be delivering Select’s first scheme in Nottingham. They’re a great customer and we’ve built a strong and collaborative relationship through our work on the framework, and our ongoing construction of Vita Birmingham.

“The student accommodation market in Nottingham is buoyant, driven by the continued growth of the two first-class universities the city boasts. Select has secured an excellent site next to the station and the apartments will undoubtedly prove a popular choice for bright and discerning academic minds.”