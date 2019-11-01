Morgan Sindall picked to build Neath comp

The new school will be built alongside the existing buildings, which will then be demolished

Neath Port Talbot Council has selected Morgan Sindall to construct a new home for Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School in Neath, with 48 classrooms and new sports facilities.

Construction of the new two-storey 97,000 square foot building is already under way. Work is taking place next to the existing school, which will be demolished when the new one is completed, which is expected in early 2022.

Morgan Sindall Construction area director Rob Williams said: “The school has a rich sporting heritage and the new facilities will leave it well placed to inspire the next generation of promising athletes.”

Neath Port Talbot Council has commissioned the project as part of its Strategic School Improvement Programme (SSIP). It was procured through the South West Wales Regional Contractors framework.

The contract award comes hard on the heels of Morgan Sindall Construction winning the £29m Whitmore High School project in Barry in September.

