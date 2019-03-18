Morgan Sindall renews Sellafield partnership

The new contracts are expected to support the transformation of Sellafield from a nuclear operator into a world leader in environmental remediation.

The partnership is made up of four lots. Preferred bidders have been selected and will be signed up after a stand-still period.

Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure has been chosen for the civils construction management lot; Doosan Babcock is the preferred process construction management contractor; Wood Nuclear has been selected for design & engineering; and Kellogg Brown & Root for integration.

Sellafield Ltd supply chain director Martin Chown said: “The Programme & Project Partners marks a major step-change in the way we deliver major projects and ultimately our clean-up mission. It will revolutionise our relationship with the supply chain and ensure projects are delivered safely, quickly, and cost effectively.

“The new approach will provide 20 years of sustainable employment in the design and construction supply chain and enhance the skills of the workforce.”

Morgan Sindall was already a partner on Sellafield’s previous Infrastructure Strategic Alliance. In partnership with consulting engineer Arup, it won an initial five-year contract in 2012 . It was extended in 2016 for another five years to take it through to 2022 at a value of £1.1bn.