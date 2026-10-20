Morgan Sindall starts £32m SEND school expansion

The site of the new Foxwood 2 SEND secondary school

The new building will accommodate an additional 150 pupils between the ages of 11 and 18. It will serve as a secondary school expansion for pupils at Foxwood Academy and will be built on the site of the former Bramcote Park School, which was subject to a major fire in September 2021 and has stood derelict for many years.

Procured through the SCAPE Construction framework, the £32m project will be delivered by Morgan Sindall Construction's Midlands business on behalf of The White Hills Park Trust and Foxwood Academy.

Designed by Noviun Architects and project managed by Gleeds, the two-storey building will feature a separate adulthood preparation building to teach life skills; a gym and a café for the use of students and the public.

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