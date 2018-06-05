Morgan Sindall starts Diss primary expansion

The plans for Roydon Primary School

Roydon Primary School, near Diss, is getting an additional eight classroom, expanding its pupil capacity to 420 places.

Morgan Sindall is also building a new main hall, a food tech room, reception area, offices, staff room, toilets and storage space.

Sections of the school’s main building, which dates back to 1886, will also be refurbished, including the library. The project will also involve the removal of four old mobile classrooms from the school site at the end of the works, which are expected to be completed in 2019.

Saul Humphrey, managing director of Morgan Sindall’s East region, said: “We’re pleased and proud to be working with Norfolk County Council to deliver this major expansion, which will double capacity and enhance the facilities on offer at Roydon Primary School – future-proofing this fantastic school’s offering for generations to come.”

He added: “This will be one of six school expansions or new builds carried out by Morgan Sindall in Norfolk under the current framework.”