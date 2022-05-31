Morgan Sindall starts next phase of Unity Campus

Artist's impression of phase two of Unity Campus

Unity Campus is part of the life sciences cluster eight miles south of Cambridge. Phase two will provide an additional circa 90,000 sq ft of science laboratory space across three buildings and a further 256 parking spaces.

The developer, Howard Group, expects the new space to be available by June 2023.

Howard Group’s project team for phase two includes 3PM, CB3, Nicholas Hare Architects, Conisbee, Shrimplin and Hoare Lee.

Morgan Sindall area director Jamie Shearman said: “We are thrilled to be delivering further flexible life science spaces at Unity Campus. This builds on the success of the first phase at Unity Campus where we delivered The Works together. Building on Cambridge’s well-established reputation within life sciences, this second phase will enhance the facilities at Unity Campus and elevate the region’s role within the industry further.”

Howard Group property director Werner Baumker said: “In a market currently severely constrained by supply, we are committed to delivering a best-in-class product to enable the burgeoning life sciences industry within the Cambridge Cluster to continue to thrive.”

