Morgan Sindall starts work on Scottish campus

Wed March 04 2020

2 hours Construction of a £15.1m educational campus is now under way in West Dunbartonshire.

Pupils and councillors joined representatives of contractor Morgan Sindall to celebrate as work began to build  Renton Campus, which will include a new primary school, a language & communication unit and a new early learning & childcare centre.

The new campus was given the go-ahead in November.

The project will also create additional spaces for playing outside, with classrooms linking to outdoor areas on each floor of the new three storey building.

A new multi-use sports pitch and playground area will be built on the site of the current school, which will be demolished once the new building is complete.

The school, language & communication unit and early learning & childcare centre are due to be operational within the new building by the start of the academic session in August 2021.

