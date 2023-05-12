  1. Instagram
Fri May 12 2023

  Morgan Sindall to build £30m Huntingdon school

Morgan Sindall to build £30m Huntingdon school

13 hours Cambridgeshire County Council has appointed Morgan Sindall Construction to build a new school.

CGI of Prestley Wood Academy
CGI of Prestley Wood Academy

The new £30m Prestley Wood Academy will be a special educational needs & disabilities (SEND) school within Urban & Civic’s Alconbury Weald development in Huntingdon.

Prestley Wood Academy will have capacity for 150 pupils aged between 3 and 19 years old. It will form part of the Alconbury Weald Education Campus that will see construction of a new secondary school in future phases. 

The project team includes consulting engineer Atkins and its quantity surveying sister comapny Faithful & Gould.

The school will be run by Horizons Education Trust.

