Morgan Sindall to build Eastbourne school

CGI of Summerdown School

Summerdown School in Hampden Park, Eastbourne has been designed using Morgan Sindall Construction’s MySchool model.

The main footprint of the building is single storey but the central block rises to two storeys. An east block houses the main hall and dining area which can double as space for school events.

The new school will create 135 school places for children aged five to 16 with autism and complex learning and medical needs. Construction is being paid for by the Department for Education (DfE) and the school will be managed by the Southfield Trust on behalf of East Sussex County Council.

Summerdown School is the fourth facility of the Southfield Trust.

Before construction started, almost 10 months of archaeological investigation revealed flint deposits and evidence of Stone Age buildings.

Construction is scheduled to complete in the autumn of 2022, in time for the first cohort of students in the new academic year.

Subcontractors on the project include Stanta, which has the steel framing system (SFS) infill works contract.

