Morgan Sindall to expand Fleet secondary school

Artist's impression of the new block

With housing development in northeast Hampshire adding to the strain on local services, Hampshire County Council is providing 300 additional places at Calthorpe Park Secondary School over the next five years.

The new block is a two-storey 1,799 sqm building that will house the maths department and two ICT/technology classrooms. There will also be a ceramics studio and a communal dining area.

As part of the works, Morgan Sindall Construction will also carry out re-modelling to the existing school to provide two new science labs and additional library space. Outside landscaping includes an amphitheatre for performances.

Morgan Sindall got the £9m job through the Southern Construction Framework (SCF) and it is scheduled to finish by September 2021, just before the new school year starts.

This is Morgan Sindall’s third project for Hampshire County Council during the coronavirus crisis, alongside the extension for Shepherds Down SEN primary school and the new Stoneham Park primary academy. The latter was handed over only a few days after the original completion date, despite the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic.

Clifford Kinch, area director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Hampshire is proving an increasingly attractive place to live and that’s reflected in the new residential developments in train across the region. For these growing communities to be sustainable and thrive, it’s vital that local authorities continue to proactively invest in their school estates to match this new demand.”

