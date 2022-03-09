Morgan Sindall wins £14m Welsh school contract

Artist's impression of Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Penfro (Pembroke Welsh School) will be built in Pembroke on the site of the old Pembroke School at Bush Hill, near Henry Tudor School.

Morgan Sindall has completed the pre-construction phase with Pembrokeshire County Council’s approval of the planning application. It is expected to start site work in May, subject to funding approval from the Welsh government, and the school is planned to open in September 2023.

According to a report by Golwg360.cymru, the original estimate was £6.6m but inflation in construction costs and additional work required on site have more than doubled the costs to £14m.

The new school will provide places for 210 pupils aged between 5 and 11, as well as a 30-place nursery provision. It will teach in the Welsh language, replacing the dual stream provision at Ysgol Gelli Aur (Golden Grove School).

Last year Morgan Sindall Construction handed over £27m Cefn Saeson Comprehensive School and £10.2m Hirwaun Primary School. It is currently working on the new £48.7m Haverfordwest High VC School in Prendergast which is due for completion this summer.

The contractor was also recently appointed to build a new 1,900-place school in Monmouthshire, redeveloping the existing King Henry VIII Secondary School site for Monmouthshire County Council.

