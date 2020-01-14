Morgan Sindall wins £15m Chatteris school expansion

CGI of the enlarged Cromwell Community College

Cromwell Community College, run by The Active Learning Trust, will become the first school delivered for Cambridgeshire County Council to provide all-through education, from ages four to 18.

Morgan Sindall will build new pre-school, accommodation for 210 primary-aged children, and additional secondary teaching classrooms, as well as new food technology rooms, sports pitches, play areas and landscaping.

Works will also include internal renovation to the existing main college site, with the addition of a new performance hall and classrooms and the demolition of the existing art block.

School principal Jane Horn said: “It is an incredibly exciting time for us at the college with work underway on our new pre-school and primary phase offer. By expanding our provisions, we will become the first educational establishment in Cambridgeshire to provide education from four to 18 years old. Thank you to Morgan Sindall Construction for leading the build and we are excited to see the new facilities come to fruition.”

Classes will continue in the main site, with Morgan Sindall working around regular school operations.

The school’s new building is set to open at the end of 2020. The refurbishment for the secondary stage is then expected to be completed in spring 2021.

Bob Ensch, area director at Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Morgan Sindall Construction has extensive experience in delivering first-class educational expansions and refurbishments, and we are looking forward to working closely with The Active Learning Trust, Cambridgeshire County Council and the rest of our project partners.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk