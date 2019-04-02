Morgan Sindall wins £195m Waltham Forest repairs deal

The contract began this week and runs for an initial eight-years. There is potential for it to be extended for a further seven years. If it runs the full 15 years, the deal is worth an estimated £195m to Morgan Sindall.

Morgan Sindall Property Services will provide day-to-day repairs, emergency repairs, refurbishment of empty properties and planned improvement works.

The council has also renewed its contract with Aston Group for mechanical and electrical work.

Morgan Sindall already undertakes a number of major council maintenance contracts, including for nearby Basildon and was recently appointed to term contracts in Southend and St Albans.

Waltham Forest councillor Louise Mitchell, cabinet member for housing, said: “The decision to choose Morgan Sindall Property Services was taken after a comprehensive selection process, including input from residents. The final decision to award the contract was made not just on price, but also on the quality of the service and the support they will provide.

“We plan to build a strong tripartite agreement between the council, Morgan Sindall and our other main contractor, Astons, to ensure a single, cohesive approach to serving our tenants and leaseholders.”

Morgan Sindall Property Services managing director Alan Hayward said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Waltham Forest Council and its residents to deliver the borough’s major housing repairs and maintenance programme. Our investment in state-of-the-art IT systems combined with the company’s commitment to delivering an outstanding customer experience will enable us to provide the highest levels of service.”