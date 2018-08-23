Morgan Sindall wins £19m Colchester school expansion

CGI of the new Lexden Springs School

Morgan Sindall’s work will expand the capacity of Lexden Springs School, a special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) school in Colchester, from 120 to 200 pupils.

Currently located on Halstead Road in Colchester, Lexden Springs School will relocate to a new campus on the former Heath School site, in Winstree Road, Stanway. Existing buildings on the site will be demolished to make room for the new school.

Building work is expected to complete by September 2019.

Lexden Springs’ expansion is part of Essex County Council’s plans to spend up to £115m on creating more than 400 new SEND school places across the county on the back of an increase in the number of children being diagnosed with autism.

Saul Humphrey, managing director of Morgan Sindall’s East region, said: “The new facilities will have a great impact on Lexden Springs, creating an inspiring and modern place for children to learn and enjoy their educational journey. The additional space will be a great boost to the school, allowing even more children across the region to benefit from the school’s outstanding teaching.”

Working with Morgan Sindall on the project are consulting engineer Pick Everard, Curl La Tourelle Head Architecture, Rossi Long Consulting and JSH Ipswich.